The Christmas kick-off event, Lights on Grove! took place on Friday, December 6 on the Community Center lawn.

The event started with Christmas classics performed by DalynRae, a local family band. After their set, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce President Donnie Crain and Special Events Coordinator Josh Goff presented the awards for Griswolds of Grand Decorating Competition.

Best Commercial Interior Christmas Decorating

Winner - Rustic Rehab

Honorable Mention - Rusty Willow

Best Commercial Exterior Christmas Decorating

Winner - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Honorable Mention - Salon Envy

Best Residential Exterior Christmas Decorating

Winner - Kristy Caswell

Honorable Mention - Sam and Shannon Ratermann

Honorable Mention - Mark and Bonnie Buzzard

After the awards, Mayor Ed Trumbull took a moments to talk about the history of the Christmas Tree and what the new tree meant to him.

"I would like to thank all of you for coming, it's appreciated that we have a good turn out tonight," said Trumbull. "Christmas has always meant a lot to me for a lot of different reasons, so I'm really excited to actually have a community Christmas tree and to basically be the center-point of the lights that we do have."

Mayor Tumbull then flipped a large switch meant to turn on the tree and the lawn lights. However, nothing happened. Trumbull flipped the switch again to try again, but still to no avail.

It was at this point, that Goff stepped up and asked the crowd who could provide a little more Christmas magic. He was answered with children yelling 'Santa!'. Goff then led the crowd in a short rendition of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' as the man in the red suit appeared and joined the crowd.

Santa then flipped the switch and the lights around the lawn began to light. A few moments later, when the clock stuck 6 p.m., the tree light and began to play 'Carol of the Bells'. The crowd ooh-ed and awe-ed over the dancing tree.

The tree will play nightly on the hour beginning at 6 p.m., with it's final performance at 10 p.m.