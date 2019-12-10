Community Crisis Center, or CCC, is giving you the chance to win a playhouse or a doghouse for just $5.

The CCC is raffling off four "Houses for Hope" as a way to help provide safe housing for victims of domestic violence. CCC Executive Director Kelsey Samuels says that this opportunity has been several years in the making.

"We have had several manufacturers and local partners who have told us over the years that they wanted to get involved by making something, but we never really just had a good fit for it. The idea [of "Houses for Hope"] just came out of people who had approached us, wanting a way to use their skill sets and talents. So we just kind of came up with this idea that some of those area manufacturers and companies like Lowe's could make playhouses using their materials and their staff," said Samuels. "Since they're all houses that were made, we could go back and give the money to housing for domestic violence victims."

Of the four 'houses', two are doghouses and two are playhouses. The two playhouses are on display at the Lowe's in Grove, while one doghouse is on display at Rustic Rehab in Grove and the other at Carter's in Vinita.

"When someone buys a ticket, they get to mark on the ticket which house they want to win. So if you want the blue playhouse, thats the only thing you're entered in," said Samuels. "We'll have four buckets [one for each house] with all the tickets that have been sold and we will go live at noon and announce each winner. Then [the winners] will have three days to get their prize picked up."

The tickets are on sale at all CCC offices, Rustic Rehab, Lowe's, Carter's and online at getmeout.org. The tickets are one for $5 or five for $20. The drawing will be held at noon on Friday, December 13 on CCC's Facebook page.

About CCC

"We are a local nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. In the Delaware County area, we have a walk in advocacy center in both Jay and Grove. We also have our shelter in Miami, which houses victims," said Samuels. "We have 24 beds [in Miami] so victims and their children can come stay if they are leaving domestic violence."

For more information, visit getmeout.org.