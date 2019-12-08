Devon May and Chase Washburn of Shawnee announce their engagement and upcoming wedding Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Seminole.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Scott and Jalena May of Seminole.

She is a 2010 graduate of Seminole High School. She attended University of Central Oklahoma and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She has bachelor’s degrees in speech/language pathology and a master’s degree in aerospace.

The groom-elect is the son of Kirk and Lee Ann Washburn.

He is a 2010 graduate of Harrah High School. He attended University of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma City University. He has a bachelor’s degree in depot and supply chain management and a master’s in business administration.

Both work at Tinker Air Force Base.

Their grandparents are Carolyn May and the late Roger May of Seminole; the late JD and Naomi Davis of Bowlegs; Orval and Joyce Washburn of Tecumseh; Pat Southerland and Terry Poindexter; and the late Howard L. Southerland of Shawnee.