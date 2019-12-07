SEMINOLE — Propelled by a 28-point outburst by Cepado Wilkins, Seminole staved off Wewoka 59-54 Friday night.

Wilkins recorded 20 points as the Chieftains took a 30-16 lead into halftime. Wewoka narrowed the margin to 40-32 after three quarters.

Seth Moppin of Seminole notched 10 points, including two clinching free throws to close out the scoring with 15 seconds remaining. Moppin also had two of Seminole’s five 3-point field goals.

Seminole was 18 of 28 from the line.

“That’s as good a win as I’ve had in my career at Seminole,” said coach Josh Edenborough. “We are so young and Wewoka is a very talented and athletic team.”

Seminole never trailed and led 15-6 after one quarter.

Caleb King topped Wewoka’s scoring with 22 points, followed by Kolby Stevens with 13 and Dameare Samuels with 12.

Seminole, 2-0, will see its next action at 5:30 Thursday against Marlow at the Okemah Tournament.

Girls

Seminole, also 2-0, riddled Wewoka 71-43, outscoring the visitors 43-10 in the second half.

Katyanna Andrews of Seminole was the game’s leading scorer with 28, including three 3-point field goals.

Holli Ladd added 14 points and Kennedy Coker chipped in with 11 for the winners.

Trinity Mitchell led Wewoka with 17 points.

The Lady Chieftains, 2-0, wlll engage Marlow at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Okemah Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.