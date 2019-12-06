According to Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Flu View reports, Pottawatomie County has now confirmed its first two flu-related hospitalizations of the season.

Up until now, cases across the state this year have been trickling in gradually. This week's cases have made a significant jump. Last week's total numbered 96, while Thursday's report came in at 141 for the season in Oklahoma.

Two more deaths also have been reported, since the first one in Tulsa at the end of October — a resident older than 65. Each of this week's deaths were from the northeast region and the east central region — one older than 65 and one between 50 and 64 years old.

Northeast

In the Northeast Region are 12 counties: Kay, Osage, Noble, Payne, Pawnee, Washington, Rogers, Craig, Ottawa, Delaware, Mayes and Nowata.

There were 16 news cases of flu-related hospitalizations or deaths reported this week. They were:

• Kay reports 1 new case this week, totaling 3 for the season;

• Mayes reports five new cases this week, totaling eight for the season;

• Rogers reports four new cases this week, totaling five for the season;

• Ottawa reports two new cases this week, totaling three for the season;

• Delaware reports two new cases this week, totaling three for the season;

• Craig reports one new case this week, totaling two for the season;

• Pawnee reports one new case this week — its first of the season

East Central

In the East Central Region, there are nine counties: Creek, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Sequoyah, Haskell, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Okfuskee and Muskogee.

There were five news cases of flu-related hospitalizations or deaths reported this week. They were:

• Muskogee reports two new cases this week, totaling 10 for the season;

• Creek reports one new case this week, totaling three for the season;

• Wagoner reports one new case this week, totaling three for the season;

• McIntosh reports one new case this week — its first of the season