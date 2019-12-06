Billy “Bill” Joe Rose lived a full and happy life and as of December 2, 2019, is at rest.

Billy “Bill” Joe Rose lived a full and happy life and as of December 2, 2019, is at rest. He was born on July 17, 1937, in El Centro, California. At the age of six he moved to Harjo, Oklahoma where he grew up, graduated and earned a college basketball scholarship to OBU but decided to join the Navy instead. Upon leaving the Navy he made his home in Shawnee where he met and married Anna “Ann” Louise (Rackley) Rose and raised their three children.

He was a gifted mechanical engineer, and like MacGyver, could fix anything. He retired from a successful career at Shawnee Medical Center after 40 years. He built life-long friendships with his employees who visited him through his final days. He worked long hours but always had time to play with his children taking them camping, spelunking, searching for arrowheads, panning for gold, hiking, mushroom hunting, canoeing and many other adventures. He also coached them in softball and baseball.

He took great pleasure, as an adult, packing in every sport and activity available to him. He and his wife, Ann, were members of a motorcycle club and he was a long-time member of the Shawnee Bike Club. He wanted to race motocross so he built a bike from old trail bikes and began racing, eventually buying a factory made Suzuki TM-400 Motocross. He won something in every race but 3rd place was his sweet spot. He competed in powerlifting for a decade and then began training for and competing in triathlons. He peddled across Oklahoma twice and Georgia once during the “Hotter Than Hell 100” and was invited to the 10 Man. He won four state championships in Archery and ran his first 15k run at the age of 50. He loved his grandkids and would take them on hikes and on bike rides. One of their favorite memories was when he would pack them all into a wide red bike carrier, during his long rides, while they giggled behind him. Later in life he enjoyed canoeing, fishing, and playing golf with his son and nephews. He was blessed to be loved by two women in his lifetime. After the passing of his first wife, Ann, after 36 years of marriage he married Cathy Ann Williams and they had 21 happy years together. They enjoyed motorcycling and would spend weeks on the road seeing everything their hearts desired.

He is preceded in death by his first wife Anna Rose in 1997. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Rose; his three children, Melissa (Rose) Thayer and husband Larry Thayer, Kelly Rose and wife Suzanne (Liddell) Rose, and Emily Rose; one step-son Daniel Clarkston and wife Jennifer and their two daughters Elizabeth and Theresa, six grandchildren, Katie (Rose) Kain, Mindy (Thayer) Drouhard, Luke Rose, Tyler Thayer, Jenny (Rose) Hernandez, and Isabella Rose; and eight great-grandchildren, Jasmine Kain, Alonso Kain, Andres Kain, Collins Drouhard, Emery Hernandez, Callie Drouhard, Behr Hernandez and Layla June. He is also survived by his four siblings, Emma Ammons, Walter Rose, Jane Beck, and Curt Rose, their spouses, and many nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be held at Resthaven on Monday, December 9 at 10 a.m. Bill will be available for viewing prior to the service starting at 8 a.m.

