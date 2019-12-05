The Grove Ridgerunners had a rough season opener against the Coweta Tigers on Tuesday, December 3.

The Ridgerunners team was notably shorter on the hardwood than the Coweta Tigers, who were missing their star power forward, 6'5" senior Chandler Wheeler.

Coweta 50, Grove 38

Grove had a rough start, being held to just nine points in the first quarter, while Coweta racked up 16, thanks to three threes from Hayden Brewster. In the second, the Tigers lead shrunk to 11, as the Ridgerunner defense picked up steam. At the end of the first half, Coweta led 26-15.

Going into the third, Grove's Braden Pittman and Corbin Beal each scored four points, in an effort to close the gap. The quarter ended on a score of 37-23.

The fourth quarter lit a fire under the Ridgerunners who scored 15 points, six of which came from Beal, paired with five from Aason Cross to make the final score 50-38.

Cross led the scoring with 14 points, followed by Beal with 12, Pittman with 6, Brendan Cornog with 4 and Colin Rowton with 2.

The Ridgerunners will aim for a win against the Tahlequah Tigers on Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. in Grove.