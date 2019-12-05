For the time our children were young we tried to teach them to be thankful, at least we made sure they said “Thank you” to those who give them a present. But as every Christian knows the person to whom we ought to be the most thankful is Jesus Christ. So how can one express his thankfulness to Jesus?

1. Prayer. Simply tell Him. Just bow your head and simply thank Jesus for loving you, for dying for you, for saving you, for forgiving you.

2. Praise. We can thank Jesus through song and worship. We do that corporately in worship. But we can and should also do that individually. When you are alone, lift your voice in song, praising Jesus.

3. Living for Jesus. We can show our thankfulness in the way we live. Living for Him, serving Him, doing His will is another way we can express our thankfulness.

4. Serving others. Jesus makes this plain to us in Matthew 25. “Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’

“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’

“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me’.”

As we serve others we serve Jesus!

Giving. As we give to missions and the needy we are expressing our thankfulness to Jesus, sharing our resources and His love with others

Dr. Wayne Shaw (R-Grove) has been a member of the Oklahoma Senate since 2014. Prior to that he served as the senior pastor at First Christian Church, Grove, for many years.