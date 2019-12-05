Gov. Kevin Stitt opposes an initiative petition seeking criminal justice reforms because the measure would amend Oklahoma’s constitution.

Stitt explained Tuesday to members of the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City why he opposes the criminal justice petition.

The governor also said he has big ideas for criminal justice reform, including tackling sentencing reform, during next year’s legislative session.

But a bipartisan group called Oklahomans for Sentencing Reform said it has seen years of legislative inaction on sentencing reform, largely because of strong opposition from Oklahoma prosecutors.

The group filed an initiative petition last month seeking to end the use of certain sentence enhancements for nonviolent offenses.

If passed, the measure would allow people serving time for nonviolent crimes who were sentenced with a sentence enhancement to petition a court to have their sentences shortened. Sentence enhancements, which are largely requested at a prosecutor’s discretion, can add additional prison time for repeat offenders.

If Oklahomans for Sentencing Reform can gather nearly 178,000 signatures in a 90-day window, the petition will appear on the ballot as State Question 805.

“There’s a state question coming out that’s called State Question 805 that is not the right way to do criminal justice reform,” Stitt said. “Trying to put this into our state’s constitution, it peels back enhancements for DUIs, human trafficking, domestic violence — some of the things I don’t think we need to put into our constitution.”

Both Stitt and Oklahomans for Sentencing Reform are seeking to build on recent criminal justice reforms that allowed Oklahoma to hold what is said to be the largest commutation in U.S. history.

More than 450 low-level nonviolent drug and property crime offenders were released from Oklahoma prisons in November because Stitt and state legislators approved legislation to make State Question 780, which passed in 2016, retroactive.

Stitt also noted he recently visited Louisiana State Penitentiary, which was once known as “America’s bloodiest prison” and has since undergone drastic reforms, some of which the governor hopes Oklahoma could replicate.

The governor said he was blown away by the seminary at the country’s largest maximum-security prison, known as Angola. The seminary’s 200 graduates have gone on to lead churches and share their faith throughout the prison, Stitt said.

“It used to be the worst of the worst, and it was amazing what they’ve done there,” he said.

Stitt also has spoken against the proposed state question to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma. Stitt opposes straight Medicaid expansion, but he also has voiced concerns about putting that measure in the state’s constitution.

