Shawnee’s finest will be engaging in some friendly competition for a good cause. The Shawnee Police and Fire Departments will be joining The Salvation Army in the Fight for Good by ringing bells at the Walmart in Shawnee located at 196 Shawnee Mall Rd. Shawnee, OK 74804. These first responders will be competing to see who can collect the most donations. Customers who enter Walmart’s grocery entrance will be greeted by police department personnel and those who enter at the pharmacy doors will be greeted by fire department personnel.

“Competition is the perfect motivator,” said Captain Patrick Connelly, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Shawnee. “They ring this bell in support of the single parent struggling to make ends meet. The family of five in the midst of eviction proceedings. The school aged children in need of a safe afterschool environment. The homeless and the hungry of our community. They ring this bell to make a difference,” said Connelly.

On Friday, December 6, 2019 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. stop by and express your appreciation to our first responders and make a donation to The Salvation Army.

