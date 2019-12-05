The deadline for presidential candidates to file for and appear on the March 3 Oklahoma Presidential Primary ballot has passed.
The record breaking number of applicants for the 2020 ballot has a total of 21 candidates. All 21 candidates filed in the short window of opportunity between Monday, December 2 and Wednesday, December 4. Of the 21, 15 candidates were with the Democratic party and the remaining 6 were with the Republican party. However, one Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, has filed to withdraw her name. Candidates have until Friday, December 6 to file for withdrawal.
The Democratic candidates are:
• Michael Bennett
• Joseph R. Biden
• Michael R. Bloomberg
• Cory Booker
• Pete Buttigieg
• Julian Castro
• Tulsi Gabbard
• Amy Klobuchard
• Deval Patrick
• Bernie Sanders
• Tom Steyer
• Elizabeth Warren
• Marianne Wilson
• Andrew Yang
The Republican candidates are:
• Roque 'Rocky' De La Fuente
• Bob Ely
• Zoltan G. Istvan
• Matthew John Matern
• Donald J. Trump
• Joe Walsh
The Oklahoma Presidential Primary Election is Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The last day that Oklahomans are able to register to vote is Friday, February 7 and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26. Early voting opens on Thursday, February 27 and ends on Saturday, February 29.