The deadline for presidential candidates to file for and appear on the March 3 Oklahoma Presidential Primary ballot has passed.

The record breaking number of applicants for the 2020 ballot has a total of 21 candidates. All 21 candidates filed in the short window of opportunity between Monday, December 2 and Wednesday, December 4. Of the 21, 15 candidates were with the Democratic party and the remaining 6 were with the Republican party. However, one Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, has filed to withdraw her name. Candidates have until Friday, December 6 to file for withdrawal.

The Democratic candidates are:

• Michael Bennett

• Joseph R. Biden

• Michael R. Bloomberg

• Cory Booker

• Pete Buttigieg

• Julian Castro

• Tulsi Gabbard

• Amy Klobuchard

• Deval Patrick

• Bernie Sanders

• Tom Steyer

• Elizabeth Warren

• Marianne Wilson

• Andrew Yang

The Republican candidates are:

• Roque 'Rocky' De La Fuente

• Bob Ely

• Zoltan G. Istvan

• Matthew John Matern

• Donald J. Trump

• Joe Walsh

The Oklahoma Presidential Primary Election is Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The last day that Oklahomans are able to register to vote is Friday, February 7 and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26. Early voting opens on Thursday, February 27 and ends on Saturday, February 29.