The Hospital Volunteers of Oklahoma recently recognized 19 volunteers from across the state as 2019 Volunteers with Spirit. The awards were presented during the Hospital Volunteer Day meeting at the Oklahoma Hospital Association Annual Convention on Nov. 13.
The award was given to hospital volunteers who exemplify the spirit of service and have a passion for the work they do for their organizations. Volunteers with Spirit winners bring something special to their local hospital auxiliaries by standing out from the rest in what they do, how they do it or why they do it. Each volunteer auxiliary at Oklahoma hospitals was given the opportunity to choose one person for the award.
Recognized as 2019 Volunteers with Spirit were:
Betty Apple, Duncan Regional Hospital
Richa Barnes, Norman Regional Health System
Gina Casey, INTEGRIS Grove Hospital
Vickie Cupps, Ascension St. John, Tulsa
Ellie Ellwanger, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Lawton
Chris East, Ascension St. John Sapulpa
Sandra Ferguson, INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center, Oklahoma City
Pam Goode, INTEGRIS Health Edmond
Bob Hefley, Northeastern Health System, Tahlequah
Bonnie Johnston, Hillcrest Hospital South, Tulsa
Patricia Lee, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Faye Luke, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, Oklahoma City
Lawayne McKee, Ascension St. John Owasso
Sharon McLafferty, Stillwater Medical Center
Darlene Mouser, McAlester Regional Health Center
Phyllis Otey, Grady Memorial Hospital, Chickasha
Faye Sifford, AllianceHealth Midwest, Midwest City
Dorothy (Dee) Smith, Mercy Hospital Ardmore
Doug Tharnish, INTEGRIS Canadian Valley Hospital, Yukon