The Hospital Volunteers of Oklahoma recently recognized 19 volunteers from across the state as 2019 Volunteers with Spirit. The awards were presented during the Hospital Volunteer Day meeting at the Oklahoma Hospital Association Annual Convention on Nov. 13.

The award was given to hospital volunteers who exemplify the spirit of service and have a passion for the work they do for their organizations. Volunteers with Spirit winners bring something special to their local hospital auxiliaries by standing out from the rest in what they do, how they do it or why they do it. Each volunteer auxiliary at Oklahoma hospitals was given the opportunity to choose one person for the award.

Recognized as 2019 Volunteers with Spirit were:

Betty Apple, Duncan Regional Hospital

Richa Barnes, Norman Regional Health System

Gina Casey, INTEGRIS Grove Hospital

Vickie Cupps, Ascension St. John, Tulsa

Ellie Ellwanger, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Lawton

Chris East, Ascension St. John Sapulpa

Sandra Ferguson, INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center, Oklahoma City

Pam Goode, INTEGRIS Health Edmond

Bob Hefley, Northeastern Health System, Tahlequah

Bonnie Johnston, Hillcrest Hospital South, Tulsa

Patricia Lee, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Faye Luke, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, Oklahoma City

Lawayne McKee, Ascension St. John Owasso

Sharon McLafferty, Stillwater Medical Center

Darlene Mouser, McAlester Regional Health Center

Phyllis Otey, Grady Memorial Hospital, Chickasha

Faye Sifford, AllianceHealth Midwest, Midwest City

Dorothy (Dee) Smith, Mercy Hospital Ardmore

Doug Tharnish, INTEGRIS Canadian Valley Hospital, Yukon