Things are kickin’ as plans for the NJCAA Midwest Classic Bowl fall into place for Sunday, Dec. 8 in Miami.

The game, presented by Downstream Resort, takes place at the Miami Multi-Purpose Sports Complex at Red Robertson Field, on the campus of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

Kick-off is slated for 2 p.m., and features Number 7 Butler County (Kansas) Grizzlies and Number 13 Trinity Valley (Texas) Cardinals.

It also includes the Cardettes, the “elite dance team” from Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.

The group, established in 1960, is full of “precision, perfection, poise, talent and wonderful Texas beauty,” with “big red smiles and high kicks.”

In honor of the Cardette’s halftime performance, members of the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau are handing out free kids tickets, which are good with a paid adult ticket. Dance studios in the region are being given kid tickets. For additional details, persons interested may contact the Miami CVB at 918-542-4435.

About the Cardettes

The Cardettes team of 38 dancers (with an average age of 19) is led by director Darla Mansfield - who has filled this role since 2000. Mansfield has been associated with the group since 1989, as either a team member, choreographer and/or assistant director.

Each dancer receives a scholarship, with additional funds given out for leadership roles and competition membership.

Cardette members wear a traditional uniform featuring a western style red hat, white fringed overlay, white shirt, white skirt with red trim, and white leather boots, white leather belt and white leather gauntlets.

During cold weather events the team wears a crop style white double breasted jacket with large brass buttons over their uniform.

Weekend events

Members of both football teams, will participate in the Miami Christmas Parade set for 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Miami.

The Midwest Classic Bowl banquet is set for 7:30 p.m., Saturday, at Northeast Oklahoma A&M. A limited number of banquet tickets for $25 each remain. Persons interested in attending the banquet - which is expected to sell out - may contact the Miami CVB for details.

Bowl game pre-game entertainment will be provided by the Miami High School Marching Band, under the direction of Director Toye Harris.

Bowl details

Game tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 4 to 12. A limited number of VIP tickets for $25 remain. Those tickets, available for purchase at the Miami CVB at 111 N. Main, Miami, include tailgate food and drink and VIP seating in the reserved section of the stadium.

Tickets are available for the game at www.midwestclassicbowl.com, or by calling the Miami CBV at 918-542-4435. Children’s tickets may only be purchased at the CVB office or at the main gate on game day. Gates will open at noon on Sunday.