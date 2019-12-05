The arch angel Gabriel approaches a young girl named Mary, and shatters her sweet mind with news from God! You will have a baby boy and name him Jesus, and he will sit on the throne and his Kingdom will never end!

But, but, but, I am a virgin?

No problem, the Holy Spirit can make this happen! (You can read this yourself in Luke chapter one.)

The story has many starting points, and I will share one with you. Let’s go back into the Hebrew Bible to Genesis chapter eighteen. God is visiting Abraham and Sarah, and Sarah laughs at the news she will have a baby. She and Abraham feel as old as the hills. God asks Abraham, “Why did Sarah laugh?”

Sure, Sarah thought Abraham could never, and she could never, yet there is something so enticing in this baby promise! Could the miracle of miracles take place?

We must look deeper. Let’s look all the way back to the heart of God the Father before the plan of God for mankind began. There is a desire in the Father’s heart to create another living being in his image and likeness. Then, Father wants to love that new living being for all of eternity! Love simply must be shared. Love can not be self-contained.

Sarah’s logic tells her she and the old guy, Abraham, are way over the hill, yet deep inside Sarah’s heart lurks a tiny portion of the Father heart of God. That tiny taste of divine love teases Sarah, and she can imagine this can happen by divine miracle - and out of her mouth comes a giggle that touches even God’s heart! So, God asks Abraham if he understands why Sarah laughed.

“Abraham, how deep can you think?”

Inside the young inexperienced mind and heart of Mary, there is a desire to create another living being made in her image and likeness. Gabriel told her the baby named Jesus would sit on David’s throne! This, too, is good news. In Mary’s day infant mortality rate is high. Life could be cruel, and good news drips from Gabriel’s words!

Mary, though young, has that incipient touch of God the Father’s Dream deep in her heart; to bring forth a life that to love and cherish for all eternity. That life and love, and the willingness to sacrifice all for that dream, makes us more than just human.

Mary catches the dream, and utters her famous words, “Behold, I am the maidservant of the Lord.” She does not understand what she will experience in the next thirty years and beyond, but the dream in Father’s heart is worth any cost. It is a big idea beyond all big ideas!

Kim Wenzel is a local Open Doors USA ministry representative who speaks in churches and groups about the big ideas found in the New Testament. For more information, persons interested may contact Wenzel at pastorkimwenzel@gmail.com or 918-919-1490. He pastors Faith Church of Grove on East Highway 10.