The Lady Red basketball team made their season debut against the Coweta Lady Tigers on Tuesday, December 3.

Grove 60, Coweta 56

The game was a tight run race and the first quarter ended on a tie score of 14-14. That score was indicative of the rest of the game. At the half, the Lady Red trailed the Lady Tigers by one, with a score of 27-26.

Both teams were full of first game jitters as the whistles blew on nearly every play. Soon both teams were in the double bonus in the first half and shooting freethrows after every foul.

The third quarter is where the Lady Tigers began to pull away. Coweta's Linda Brice scored 7 points in the quarter, added to by Allyson Mercier and Madison Wheat's threes and another two to wrap up the 15 point scoring spread. The Lady Red was only able to score 11, a three from Mikalle Pair, two layups from Elizabeth Cash and Kolby Boyett and four free throws from Rory Geer and Cash.

With just 47 seconds left in the fourth, Grove tied the game at 47-47. Neither team would be able to score, pushing the game into overtime. The first overtime ended with both teams scoring six points and was tied again at 53, causing a second overtime.

The second overtime was decided by free throws. Megan Gibbs scored two free throws and Boyett had two free throws, all of which were made. Boyett also added a two-pointer shot to the board. The Lady Tigers were held to a mere three points, a two-pointer and the back end of two shots. The Lady Red would win the game 60-56.

Boyett led the scoring with 20 points, followed by Geer with 15, Cash with 10, Gibbs and Pair with 6 and Anna Bacon with 2.

The Lady Red will host the Tahlequah Lady Tigers on Friday, December 6 at 6 p.m.