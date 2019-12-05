Joseph Byron Tyler, 93 years old, went to his heavenly reward on Dec. 2, 2019.

He was born July 12, 1926, in McCurtain, Oklahoma.

Byron lived around Stigler most of his childhood before moving to California to work with his uncles and help support his mother after his father drowned.

Byron married Margaret Thompson in 1948 and they soon moved to Oklahoma City to find work. He worked at a furniture store, a seed store, before finding employment at the Sinclair warehouse loading and unloading bulk oil products. Impressed with his work ethic, one of the transport drivers suggested he apply to be a driver hauling fuel to Sinclair stations and soon he was a driver.

While in Oklahoma City, Byron and Margaret’s family increased by two boys before they relocated to Shawnee to be closer to his work. While living in a rent house in Shawnee, Byron began accumulating salvaged building material and was able to purchase five acres outside of town and began building a home for his growing family. One more child, a daughter, was born in Shawnee, completing his family. Although the family was complete the house was not. Tamara’s first few months of life were spent in a bassinet huddled around the stove during the coldest months of the year.

Byron continued to drive for Sinclair until the sale of the company gave him the option of moving out of state or finding other employment. Byron’s desire was stability for his family so he bought his own truck and became an independent driver and leasing to Oklahoma Tank Lines. Byron worked almost continuously, anxious to pay off the debt on his truck, which he did and was able to retire early. With all the children gone from home and both Byron and Margaret retired, they moved to south Oklahoma City, anticipating the day rural living would become a burden.

Byron was a devout man in many ways—a true believer and regular church attendee, devoted to his children’s wellbeing, and a loving husband in so many ways to the end of Margaret’s life. He was always willing to help anyone with chores or projects and was called on by neighbors, friends, and family for assistance which he gladly gave. He was especially helpful to the church in construction of Vacation Bible School projects and found great satisfaction in assisting in those efforts

Byron lived an exemplary life of hard work, economy in spending habits and was always busy tinkering and fashioning solutions to obstacles. Though his pleasant presence will be missed by those who knew him, he bequeathed a legacy of kindness and caring and will never be forgotten.

Byron was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

He is survived by his sister Almeta and husband Clarence; sons, David and wife Deanna, Kevin and wife Eunice, daughter Tamara Sanderson and spouse Roy; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at Capitol Hill Assembly of God Church in Oklahoma City with Pastor Frank Cargill officiating. Committal will be held at approximately 3 p.m. at Garland Cemetery in Garland under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory of Stigler.

Pallbearers will be Jon Reaves, Jacob Reaves, Phillip Dow, Chase Stubblefield, Micah Hefner and Hayden Hefner.