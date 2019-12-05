The All-District team has been announced.

Not one, not two, but five Grove High School athletes are on the list. All five athletes are seniors and have made great contributions to the team.

Tight End of the Year

Cole Buchholz was named Tight End of the Year in a two-way tie with Oologah's Travis Rogers. Buchholz has had 17 receptions for 165 yards for three touchdowns and a two point conversion.

Defensive Back of the Year

Kai Sarwinski was named Defensive Back of the Year in another two-way tie with Bristow's Jalen Fullbright. Sarwinski had 69 solo tackles and 36 assisted tackles for a total of 105 tackles on the year. Sarwinski had two sacks for 25 yards and one interception. He also had 13 tackles for a loss of 40 yards.

Linebacker of the Year

Anthony Lucky was named Linebacker of the Year. Lucky had 70 solo tackles and 42 assisted tackles for a total of 112 tackles. Lucky had a sack for seven yards and 11 of his tackles totaled a loss of 32 yards.

Honorable Mentions

The Ridgerunners had two honorable mentions, defensive back Joel Martin and offensive lineman Boston Morrow. Martin had 31 solo tackles and 37 assisted tackles for a total of 68 tackles on the season. Martin also had an interception for three yards. Morrow, in addition to a great offensive performance, also had a solid defensive showing. Morrow had 12 solo tackles and eight assisted tackles for a total of 20 tackles. Three of those tackles were sacks for a loss of 25 yards. Six of Morrow's tackles were for a loss of 17 yards.

The Ridgerunners were 5-6 on the year, being knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Stilwell Black Diamonds. Grove ran a total of 608 plays for 3352 yards on the season, and had an average of 5.51 yards per play. The Ridgerunners also scored a total of 238 points on the season, but allowed 270. Opponents ran 633 plays for 2991 yards and averaged 4.73 yards per play. The Ridgerunners are coached by Ron Culwell.