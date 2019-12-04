Experience Cherokee culture and holiday family fun during a special event at the Cherokee Heritage Center on Saturday, Dec. 7.

“A Cherokee Christmas” runs from 1 – 6 p.m. and features complimentary make-and-take activities throughout the museum gallery and the opportunity to shop handmade Christmas gifts made by local Cherokee artists.

Additional events are offered in Adams Corner Rural Village for an admission price of $10.

Those activities include making natural tree ornaments, decorating the outdoor Christmas tree and enjoying special storytelling around the campfire with Cherokee National Treasure Robert Lewis.

Guests will be provided the opportunity to make a Cherokee gift of their own and can choose from a mini gourd mask, pinch pot or felt gorget. Each craft includes personalized instruction and a gift box.

A lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by caroling on the porch of the General Store.

The Cherokee Heritage Center is located at 21132 S. Keeler Dr., Park Hill, Oklahoma.

About Cherokee Heritage Center

The Cherokee Heritage Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the premier cultural center for Cherokee history, culture and the arts. Located in the heart of the Cherokee Nation in Park Hill, Oklahoma, it was established in 1963 by the Cherokee National Historical Society to preserve, promote and teach Cherokee history and culture.

For more information, please visit www.CherokeeHeritage.org.