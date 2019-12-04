EL RENO – The Shawnee Wolves successfully blew the hinges off the door, overcoming a four-point halftime deficit with a 31-9 third quarter, in rolling to a 63-43 season-opening basketball victory over the El Reno Indians Tuesday night.

“It was simple. Execution at both ends of the floor,” said Shawnee head coach Ron Arthur. “We did a better job defensively and controlled the boards. It's important for us to be fundamentally sound and we were that way in the second half.”

Isaiah Willis, the Wolves' 6-foot, 5-inch junior, notched just three points in the first half, but was extremely active in the second, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots. He finished the game 5-of-6 from the floor, including one 3-point bucket, and was 6-of-9 from the foul line.

Joe Maytubby, also a junior at 6-4, was just as productive as he registered a double-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds, one block and a pair of steals. He was 5-of-8 from the field.

Sophomore Tanner Morris added 11 points, including one trey, and senior J'Briell Easley tacked on nine points to go with three boards and two steals. Jaylon Orange ended up with seven points and four rebounds and ran the offense well from the point. Jeffery Hall contributed five points, including one 3 off the bench, and Karran Evans rounded out the SHS scoring with four.

Shawnee's criticial third-quarter surge featured a 10-of-18 shooting effort from the floor while limiting El Reno to three third-quarter field goals. In the process, the Indians managed to convert only 1-of-5 free throws during that period.

Trailing 25-19 early in the third, the Wolves erupted with seven straight points, all coming from Willis, who executed an old-fashioned 3-point play, nailed two free shots and scored off an Easley feed to put Shawnee up 26-25.

Though El Reno responded with its only free throw of the third, the Wolves staged a 10-0 run to take control. Maytubby had back-to-back buckets during that stretch and Morris, who did all of his scoring in the second half, drained a 3-pointer off a Maytubby feed.

Shawnee, leading 36-29, them outscored the Indians by a 13-2 count in the final 2:56 of the third quarter, with Willis accounting for six of those, including a trey with two seconds left to beat the clock.

The Wolves held a whopping 42-22 rebounding advantage in the contest.

EL RENO 55, SHAWNEE 43 (Girls)

The Lady Wolves were plagued by 22 turnovers and managed to connect on only 7-of-19 free shots as the Lady Indians prevailed, spoiling Shawnee's season opener.

Ashlyn Evans-Thompson poured in 18 points and Jaylin Reveles contributed 15 as El Reno gradually pulled away from Shawnee. Evans-Thompson was 5-of-6 from the field and 8-of-10 from the charity stripe.

Aubrie Megehee led the Lady Wolves with 14 points, all coming in the second half, as she also snatched 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Alycia Edwards followed with nine points and Alesia Thomas tacked on seven.

The Lady Indians had a 17-10 advantage through one quarter, led 22-18 at halftime and had a 37-29 advantage through three periods.

Shawnee did own a 43-30 rebounding advantage.

The Lady Wolves, 0-1, and Wolves, 1-0, are idle until Dec. 12 when they participate in the Tulsa Bishop Kelley Tournament.