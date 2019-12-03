Thomas Lee Cummings Sr., 75, of Tecumseh, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Per Tom’s wishes the casket will remain closed and there will be no public visitation. The family will be present to receive friends and family at Cooper Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Highland Church of Christ in Tecumseh with Erick Henson, Bob McKnight and Chris Streets officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

