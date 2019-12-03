Brian Wood of Horton, Kansas, was born March 29, 1968, in Oklahoma City. He passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Seetot; and nephew, Lance Makaseah.

He is survived by his siblings, Justine Seetot of Shawnee; Jennifer Mulcahy and husband, Jerry of Piedmont; Kelly Thorpe and husband Ronnie of Shawnee; Greg Wood of Oklahoma City; uncle, Herbert and Elsie White of Weatherford; nephews, Taylor Carter, Ryan Wood, Daemon Wood, Anthony Wood, Ronnie Thorpe and Derrick Thorpe; and many other family and relatives.

Tribal burial rites were performed on Wednesday in Jones and he was buried at the Nanaeto Family Cemetery.