The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) Horse Judging Team finished their season by being named Champion and Third High Teams at the 2019 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) World Show Intercollegiate Horse Judging Contest. The contest was held on November 16, in conjunction with the AQHA World Show in Oklahoma City. NEO competed against other two-year colleges and along with claiming two of the top three team spots, also had nearly two dozen top-ten individual finishes, with Hannah Tweed and Taylor Scheulen finishing Champion and Reserve Champion Individual overall.

Tweed, a sophomore Business Administration major from Chouteau, Okla., earned high individual after finishing in the top two of Halter, Performance, and Reasons classes. She was joined on the podium by Scheulen, a sophomore Agriculture/Equine major from Linn, Mo, who finished first in Performance and Reasons and fifth overall in Halter.

“I couldn’t be any more proud of this team and all that they accomplished,” said Head Coach Kevin Pool. “I’ve only been with them for the past ninety days, but they’ve welcomed me in since day one and never strayed from their goals that they had set for themselves before I arrived. Much of the credit goes to Amanda Jones and Josi Reed for their success as they spent all of last spring preparing them for this fall.”

For more information about the NEO Horse Judging Team, contact Gentry Hutchison at gentrsh@neo.edu or call 918-540-6368. For more information about NEO Agriculture teams, visit neoathletics.com.

Overall:

NEO Blue – First – (Hannah Tweed, Hannah McLochlin, Ariana Horton, Jenna Scali)

NEO Gold – Third – (Taylor Scheulen, Hallie Horsman, Janessa Rice, Derek Strawn)

Individuals

Hannah Tweed – Chouteau, Okla. – First

Taylor Scheulen – Linn, Mo. – Second

Hannah McLochlin – Plymouth, Ind. – Fifth

Garrett Streit – Holden, Mo. – Eighth

Halter Class:

NEO Blue – First

NEO Gold – Fifth

Individuals

Hannah Tweed – Chouteau, Okla. – Second

Taylor Scheulen – Linn, Mo. – Fifth

Garrett Streit – Holden, Mo. – Sixth

Jenna Scali – Adrian, Mo. – Eighth

Hannah McLochlin – Plymouth, Ind. – Ninth

Performance Class:

NEO Gold - First

NEO Blue - Second

Individuals

Taylor Scheulen – Linn, Mo. – First

Hannah Tweed – Chouteau, Okla. – Second

Janessa Rice – Locust Grove, Mo. – Forth

Ariana Horton – Easton, Kan. – Seventh

Hannah McLochlin – Plymouth, Ind. – Eighth

Hallie Horsman – Shelbyville, Ill. – Ninth

Reasons Class:

NEO Blue – Second

NEO Gold - Third

Individuals

Taylor Scheulen – Linn, Mo. – First

Hannah Tweed – Chouteau, Okla. – Second

Hannah McLochlin – Plymouth, Ind. – Ninth