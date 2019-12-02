The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) Vocal Department is hosting “The Sounds of Christmas” holiday concert on Friday, December 6, at 7 p.m., in the Commons Recital Hall on the NEO Campus. Admission is free and the concert will feature the NEO Concert Choir and Chamber Singers.

“This concert will feature both ensembles singing beloved and traditional Christmas pieces from the US as well as beloved carols from around the world,” said Dr. Tatiana Taylor, director of NEO choirs. “Please come and support the students and enjoy an evening of Christmas music”

NEO Choir:

Soprano

Haley Ball

Morgan Foss

Heather Moss

Sabrina Mott-Jenkins

Jermia Munroe

Anna Seat

Libby Thomasson

Reina Wimp

Alto

Katrina Ball

Makenzie Brown

Emily Browning

Alexandria Griffin

Jestiny Howell

Morgan Leeper

Kaybreann Miller

Mackenzie Stackle

Lauryn Woodside

Tenor

Ryland Asher

Gavin Clay

Guy Davis

Dustin Warner

Bass

Tucker Coble

Luke Cole

Bradley Ferguson Jr.

Kaleb Jinks

Reo Smith

Gentry Stelle