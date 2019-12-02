Officials from the NEO Agriculture Department and rodeo team awarded three scholarships at the Tenth Annual NEO Alumni/Recruiting Rodeo, with a full ride scholarship going to Emma Huffman, High Point Winner from Versailles, Mo. The rodeo took place on Nov. 23 and hosted hundreds contestants.

The day began with long rounds in several events and the top six competitors in the high school and alumni divisions made the short round, which started at 7 p.m. Over 300 riders competed at this year’s rodeo. Alumnus Kory Keeth again served as the announcer for the rodeo. Students in NEO Agriculture programs ran sound, prepared the arena, and operated gates.

Before the Saturday night short round, NEO welcomed Mr. Lawson Essex, who was the first NEO Rodeo coach. Also introduced were Mike Quesenberry, Guy Shoulders, Doug King, and Kris Kloxin, the inaugural members of the team.

“This year’s 10th annual rodeo was the best ever and it was such an honor to have so many alumni as well as Lawson Essex and the first rodeo team,” said Head Rodeo Coach Kolby Ungeheuer. “I can’t thank all of our students, NEO employees, and community supporters who worked so hard to make this an extraordinary rodeo. I am so proud of all of these students and so excited for the future of the Rodeo Program!”

Huffman, the High Point Scholarship winner, received a two-year full-tuition scholarship. The NEO Development Foundation also provided two $500 book scholarships to Tom Crouse from Galitan, Mo. and Kyleigh Winn from Westmorland, Kan.

Results:

Bareback

High School - Colt Eck

Calf Roping

Alumni - Blake Ash

High School - Tom Crouse

Breakaway Roping

Alumni - Kylee Carder & Jocie Miser

High School - Kyleigh Winn

Steer Wrestling

Alumni - Kaleb Summers

High School - Geb Nelson

Goat Tying

Alumni - Alli Masters

High School - Emma Huffman

Team Roping

Alumni - Dawson Appleton & Brady Hagler

High School - Shane Jenkins & Wyatt Kanan

Barrel Racing

Alumni - Breanna Marts

High School - Maggie Passmore

Bull Riding

Alumni - Guthrie Murray