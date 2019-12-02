Officials from the NEO Agriculture Department and rodeo team awarded three scholarships at the Tenth Annual NEO Alumni/Recruiting Rodeo, with a full ride scholarship going to Emma Huffman, High Point Winner from Versailles, Mo. The rodeo took place on Nov. 23 and hosted hundreds contestants.
The day began with long rounds in several events and the top six competitors in the high school and alumni divisions made the short round, which started at 7 p.m. Over 300 riders competed at this year’s rodeo. Alumnus Kory Keeth again served as the announcer for the rodeo. Students in NEO Agriculture programs ran sound, prepared the arena, and operated gates.
Before the Saturday night short round, NEO welcomed Mr. Lawson Essex, who was the first NEO Rodeo coach. Also introduced were Mike Quesenberry, Guy Shoulders, Doug King, and Kris Kloxin, the inaugural members of the team.
“This year’s 10th annual rodeo was the best ever and it was such an honor to have so many alumni as well as Lawson Essex and the first rodeo team,” said Head Rodeo Coach Kolby Ungeheuer. “I can’t thank all of our students, NEO employees, and community supporters who worked so hard to make this an extraordinary rodeo. I am so proud of all of these students and so excited for the future of the Rodeo Program!”
Huffman, the High Point Scholarship winner, received a two-year full-tuition scholarship. The NEO Development Foundation also provided two $500 book scholarships to Tom Crouse from Galitan, Mo. and Kyleigh Winn from Westmorland, Kan.
Results:
Bareback
High School - Colt Eck
Calf Roping
Alumni - Blake Ash
High School - Tom Crouse
Breakaway Roping
Alumni - Kylee Carder & Jocie Miser
High School - Kyleigh Winn
Steer Wrestling
Alumni - Kaleb Summers
High School - Geb Nelson
Goat Tying
Alumni - Alli Masters
High School - Emma Huffman
Team Roping
Alumni - Dawson Appleton & Brady Hagler
High School - Shane Jenkins & Wyatt Kanan
Barrel Racing
Alumni - Breanna Marts
High School - Maggie Passmore
Bull Riding
Alumni - Guthrie Murray