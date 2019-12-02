ONGOING

Grove Tennis Club

Men and women of all ages are invited to take part in the Grove Tennis Club, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Grove Tennis Courts, located in the city's sports complex, near Shundi and 13th Street.

For more information, persons interested may call Barbara Brown Scott at 918-253-4690.

Line Dancing

The Uptown Dance Company is holding community line dances at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Beginner's dances are at 9 a.m., while advanced dancers will take the floor at 10:15 a.m.

For more information contact Ginger Pearish at 918-787-1673.

Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom dancing lessons are held at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Those interested in attending will receive one free session.

For more information, or to schedule a free session, call 515-313-6553.

SUN. ONGOING

Grove VFW Post 8380 Annual Turkey Shoot

Beginning on Sunday, October 20, the Grove VFW Annual Turkey Shoot will take place every Sunday through November 24. Sign-up starts at 10 a.m. with the shoot beginning at 11 a.m. $2 per shot and $1 splatter shots. The Auxiliary Shack will be open for refreshments. All proceeds will go to the Veteran's Relief Fund.

For more information, call 918-786-2375.

MON. ONGOING

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 8:30 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

TUE. ONGOING

Story time at Grove Library

The “Read with Friends” story time program for children ages infant to 5-years-old, now has one meeting time each 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at the Grove Public Library. More info: Grove Public Library, 918-786-2945.

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet each Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. All levels of experience welcome. Free instruction is available.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514.

Delaware County Democrats

Delaware County Democrats meet monthly the 4th Tuesday at the NEO building across from the Grove library. The meetings begin at 7 p.m. Summer meetings take place at various venues. Attend a meeting for interesting discussions, activity planning and pleasant fellowship.

For more information, contact chairperson Vicke Adams at 405-612-3791 or publicity chair Elva Knoles at 918-261-5418.

TUE. & WED. ONGOING

SAIL at the Library

SAIL - Staying Active & Independent for Life, a fitness program for older adults, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Grove Public Library.

The event is free and organized by the OHAI.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

WED. ONGOING

Mah Jongg Wednesdays

Uptown Girl Mah Jongg at the Grove Senior Center, 1 p.m. every Wednesday. More info, contact Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893.

Loaves and Lessons

Loaves and Lessons is a free meal held at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 4th and Main in Grove from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Come for the food, stay for the study!

For more information, call 918-786-4063.

THU. ONGOING

62-plus Club in Langley

Organizers with the Langley Public Library in Langley have begun a “62+ Club” for seniors looking for an afternoon of fun and social engagement.

The club, which meets beginning 1:30 p.m., each Thursday, at the library. It will include games, adult coloring and social engagement, as well as snacks.

For more information, persons interested may call Jeanie Norman at 918-782-4461 or visit www.langleypl.okpls.org.

FRI. ONGOING

Movers & Shakers in Grove

Movers & Shakers, a movement and music class for babies through preschoolers and their grown-ups takes place at 10:30 a.m., every Friday, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

SAT. ONGOING

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lee Cathey at 918-786-9860.

The Wild Eats at Bernice Nature Center

Every Saturday, at 1 p.m., (from April to October) the staff at the Grand Lake State Park - Bernice Nature Center hosts a "Wild Eats" where park staff feed the park animals for the public.

The event is designed to let participants learn how and what food animals eat, along with why a proper diet is required for all living things.

The center is located at 54101 Highway 85A, Bernice. For more information, persons interested may contact Amanda Wiley, park naturalist, at 918-257-8330, email amanda.wiley@travelok.com or visit www.travelok.com.

SAT. 06.15 to 12.14

AARP Driver Safety Program

Local classes for the AARP Driver Safety Program will take place once a month, now until December. The one-day course is six hours in length. Drivers will be able to obtain a discount from their insurance carriers for taking the course.

The classes are open to all interested drivers, including those who have taken it in the past. Upcoming class dates are Wednesday, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Oct. 23, and Nov. 19; and Saturday, June 15 and Dec. 14.

For more information, or to learn the time and location of an individual class, persons interested may call Frank Houck at 918-787-6532 or 918-801-5766.

TUES. 12.03

Santa Claus in Fairland

Santa Claus is coming to Fairland, Tuesday, December 3rd from 5-7 p.m. at the Fairland Senior Center, located 485 N. Main Street. Free hot chocolate & candy canes will be available. Take your own free pictures with Santa.

For more information call 918-409-8396.

DAR Meeting

Daughters of the American Revolution will meet on Tuesday, December 3 at 2 p.m. in the Oklahoma State Bank Hospitality Room in Vinita. The program will be Community Crisis Center, and the speaker will be volunteer Luanna Peck. Hostess for the event is Johnbeth Frost. Guests are welcome at the meeting.

WED. 12.04

Delaware County Retired Educators Association

On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, DCREA will meet at Country Cottage Restaurant in Locust Grove at 10 a.m. Donna Talley will present a program of Christmas music, followed by an O Christmas Tree Gift Exchange. Members and guests will then lunch together.

FRI. 12.06

Lights on Grove! Christmas Kick-Off Celebration

This event, put on by the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Friday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. Ring in the excitement of the holiday season with this fun and festive new event! Gather together with friends new and old in the spirit of Christmas and Community as we countdown to the lighting of the community center lawn and our brand new Christmas tree! With the flip of a switch and a few surprises, town square will come alive in a spectacle of lights and sound creating a new tradition for you and yours!

For more information, call the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079.

SAT. 12.07

Christmas Breakfast/Dessert Auction Benefit for Second Chance Pet Rescue

On Saturday, December 7, join Second Chance Pet Rescue for their annual Christmas Breakfast and Dessert Auction at the Grove Community Center, located at 104 W. 3rd Street. Breakfast is served from 7:30-10:30 am. Dessert Auction begins promptly at 9 am.

Tickets are $7 per person and may be purchased from the Second Chance Thrift Shop, 220 E. 3rd Street; Second Chance Pet Rescue shelter office (918-786-7630); or via the website at www.doitforthepets.com. Tickets also available the morning of the breakfast at the Community Center.

Fundraiser for Officer Patrick Warner

On Saturday, December 7 a fundraiser for injured Langley Police Officer Patrick Warner will take place in Langley Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaghetti and Frito Pies dinners will be available for $8 and will include a drink and dessert.

A silent auction and raffle will take place on site. Prizes include OKC Thunder tickets, fishing gear, a knife set and more.

For more information, call 918-782-9850.

Polymer Clay Ornaments Workshop

Fun times at the Brush and Palette! Join Peggy Weaver for a "Polymer Clay Ornaments" workshop on Saturday, December 7 from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Brush and Palette Gallery, located at 18 West 4th street in Grove. This workshop is $25, Veterans are free. For more information, call 918-786-9698.

Second Chance Pet Rescue's Annual Christmas Breakfast/Holiday Dessert Auction

The Annual Christmas Breakfast / Holiday Dessert Auction will take place on Saturday, December 7 at the Grove Community Center, located at 104 W. 3rd St. For just $7, attendees will be treated to an 'Old-Fashioned Country Style' breakfast and the chance to win desserts. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 - 10:30 a.m., with the auction starting at 9 a.m.

For more information, call (918) 786-7630.

Holiday Paint and Sip Party

Join the Brush and Palette crew for a "Holiday Paint and Sip (Merry Mimosas!) Party" at the Brush and Palette Gallery, Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at 18 West 4th street in Grove. $25 per person.

Please call 918-786-9698 for more information.

SUN. 12.08

The Whoville 5K

On behalf of the Mayor of Whoville, you are invited to join us for the Whoville 5K on Sunday, December 8th. Pre-Register by November 27th to get a discounted registration fee of $25, and a race t-shirt. Registrations after November 27th are $30. For a registration form, please email joshgoff.gacc@gmail.com. Prizes will be awarded for the best times. The race will have onsite registration from 1-1:30 p.m. with the race beginning at 2 p.m.

Not a runner? You don’t have to run to win the coveted Cheermeister Award! Created for the Who’s Who of Whoville, this year one lucky Grand Laker will walk away with the prize! In order to win, participants are encouraged dress in their best Who finery, and typify the qualities of whodom and whodery… May the best Who win!

For more information, call the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079.

MON 12.09

24th Annual Community Give Away

The 24th Annual Community Give Away will be held on Monday, December 9 at 7 p.m. in the Grove Civic Center. Items will include clothing, baby items, household items, toys and more.

For those interested in donating items, items need to be in good, clean condition and may be dropped off at the Civic Center Friday, December 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, December 7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.; Sunday, December 8 from 12 - 4 p.m. and Monday, December 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

FRI. 12.13

Brush and Palette Gallery Holiday Reception

Holiday Bazaar during the month of December at the Brush and Palette Gallery, located at 18 West 4th Street in Grove. Enjoy the artist inspired Holiday Gifts, Decorations and Fine Art available during this show and sale. Join us for a Holiday Reception at the gallery on Friday, December 13, from 6 - 8 p.m. Gallery hours are Wednesday thru Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 918-786-9698.

FRI. & SAT. 12.13 to 12.14

Last Minute Lakers Merchants Open House

Have you gotten a little too caught up in “living on lake time” this holiday season? Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle, you’re in good company! We all know just how easy it is to lose track of time while enjoying all that beautiful Grand Lake has to offer. Lucky for you, our Grove area merchants have something for every style, taste, and budget! On Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14, procrastinate with confidence, and make your last minute Christmas shopping painless and easier than ever before. Shopping local never felt so good.

For more information, the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079.

SAT. 12.14

Lights on the Lake Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

A time honored tradition beloved by many returns for its 19th season! Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, watch dazzling lighted floats glide through the streets of town during the most anticipated Christmas event of the season, the Annual Lighted Christmas Parade! This year’s theme, A Grand Ole’ Country Christmas: Ozarks Charm and Southern Hospitality, takes Grove back to its downhome roots just in time for the holidays. You’ll enjoy heartwarming bluegrass music, fun, and fellowship while celebrating the rich heritage of these hills and the stories and traditions that capture us all!

For more information, call the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079.

Grove First Assembly of God Monthly Community Gospel Singing

The Grove First Assembly of God Monthly Community singing will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 6 p.m. Featured singers are The Goulds. Singers are Welcome and a love offering will be received.

For more information, or if you'd like to sing, call 918-775-4121.

River Ridge Bluegrass Association Music Show

On Saturday, December 14 the River Ridge Bluegrass Association Music Show will be held at the Bernice Baptist Church Community Building, located at 120 Hickory Street Highway 85A in Bernice. Joey Lair & Daniel Day will take the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the Finley River Boys at 7 p.m. Admission is $5, with concessions available.

MON. 12.16

Library Lights

The Grove Public Library will be hosting Library Lights on Monday, December 16 at 5:30 p.m. There will be an outdoor movie, hot cocoa, lights, live reindeer and a visit from Santa!

TUE. 12.17

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society will meet in the Grove Public Library at 7 p.m.

THUR. 12.19

Good Shepherd Hospice Grief Support Meeting

Good Shepherd Hospice offers grief support in a group setting that is open to the public. The meeting will start at 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd, located at 1120 NEO Loop, behind the Grove post office. There will be a short video, a handout and group discussion. For more information call GSH (918) 786-6182.