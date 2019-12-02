The Following Items Were Filed Nov. 23 To Nov. 29, 2019, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.
Felonies
Castillo, Kenneth Ray, Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Misdemeanors
Guinn, Dustin Dean, Fail to comply with compulsory insurance law
Leathers, Nicholas, Driving under influence alcohol aggravate
Roberts, Amanda, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Smith-Cooper, Scott Alan, Plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence
Protective Orders
Blevins, Melissa Dawn vs. Matthews, Jeremy Wayne
Deal, Manuel Pearman vs. Manely, Christopher
Mickelson, Theresa vs. Michelson, Mickelson C.
O’Leary, Larren Ray vs. Scott, Justin Ray
Scearcy, Dorothy M. vs. Scearcy, Stan Lee
Scearcy, Steve vs. Scearcy, Stan Lee
Marriage Licenses
Wilson, Teddy Paul and Freeman, Mary Anne
Moore, John Eddy and Knop, Sandra Sue