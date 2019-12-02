The Following Items Were Filed Nov. 23 To Nov. 29, 2019, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.

Felonies

Castillo, Kenneth Ray, Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Misdemeanors

Guinn, Dustin Dean, Fail to comply with compulsory insurance law

Leathers, Nicholas, Driving under influence alcohol aggravate

Roberts, Amanda, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Smith-Cooper, Scott Alan, Plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence

Protective Orders

Blevins, Melissa Dawn vs. Matthews, Jeremy Wayne

Deal, Manuel Pearman vs. Manely, Christopher

Mickelson, Theresa vs. Michelson, Mickelson C.

O’Leary, Larren Ray vs. Scott, Justin Ray

Scearcy, Dorothy M. vs. Scearcy, Stan Lee

Scearcy, Steve vs. Scearcy, Stan Lee

Marriage Licenses

Wilson, Teddy Paul and Freeman, Mary Anne

Moore, John Eddy and Knop, Sandra Sue