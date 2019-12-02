Creamy Jalapeno Cheese Soup

About four years ago Miami hosted an All-School Reunion for the graduates of MHS. To my knowledge, it was the first one ever? All reunions in the past generally only consisted of one particular class. When I attended this Event, I was able to see and visit with many people from classes other than my own, most I had not seen since our school days. One person I seen at this reunion was a lady from the class of 1972 by the name of Martha Jordan.

Martha, like many of the kids I grew up with, would graduate from MHS and either immediately, or shortly thereafter leave Miami to pursue their career or begin their life journey, rarely returning home except for visits with their parents, or some special event. Like many of the other children who grew up in Miami at that time, Martha grew up in a blue collar BF Goodrich family, as I myself did. Many of us grew up in the Northwest part of town, where at that time a lot BFG families resided. I really knew more of Martha, than actually knowing her from my school days, because we were in different classes. But she has recently moved back to Miami after being gone for 30-some odd years and we became re-acquainted. She has since told me of some of her interesting life journey before returning home.

Martha spent many years in the Tulsa area where she operated a landscaping business as well as living on a ranch west of Sand Springs, Oklahoma. It was while living on this ranch that she aspired to become a writer, or more appropriately an author. Since that time, she has written two books, and currently writing a film script based on one of her books. It was through one of these book promotions that I was able to meet her again. It was during the Ottawa County Fair as I was walking through the exhibit building I saw her sitting in her booth strumming on a mandolin. I stopped to talk and asked her to play for me. While we were talking, she related to me that playing music was another of her lifetime goals, which she had just recently started. I explained to her that if she was serious about learning to advance in her music skills that I might be able to help her get a little farther along with some new tunes to learn on her instrument, and she agreed. So I started teaching her what little I knew, and immediately, like everything else she has accomplished in her life through her work ethic, her musical career has started progressing as rapidly as all her other life interests did, and you will soon be seeing her doing live performances.

I recently learned of another of her skills, that I was unaware of. Martha is also a great cook. One recent Saturday evening as I was watching my college football, she had texted me and said she made soup, the recipe I am sharing today, and asked if I would like some of it. I told her yes, that I had smoked a brisket that day, but would love to try her soup. Since I had never had this soup before, I was excited to give it a try, so we worked a deal of trading some brisket for some soup, and low and behold, I just loved her soup. I immediately wanted the recipe, to which she agreed to share with me, and all of my readers. I ate mine with crushed up tortilla chips in it, and to be honest, I liked her soup so well, that I didn’t even touch the brisket that evening. So I suggest that you try her recipe as well, as my daughter is already after me to make this soup for Christmas Eve this year……

Creamy Jalapeno Cheese Soup

Ingredients

6 cups chicken broth

8 stalks celery chopped

2 cups onion diced

¾ teaspoon garlic salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

2 lbs Velveeta cheese cubed

1 cup diced jalapeno peppers (seeds and ribs removed)

Sour cream

Directions

In a large sauce pan, place the chicken broth, celery, onions, garlic salt and white pepper. Cook over high heat for 10 minutes, or until the mixture reduces and thickens slightly.

In a blender or food processor, place the broth and the cheese. Puree them together until the mixture is smooth. Return the pureed mixture to the sauce pan and simmer it for 5 minutes.

Add the diced peppers and mix them in well. Serve with a dollop of sour cream.