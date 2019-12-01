The Pottawatomie County sheriff's office Environmental Crimes Deputy Shaun Copelin won two awards at the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful's 29th Annual Environmental Excellence Celebration Friday, Nov. 22.

Copelin said he won the Best of the Environmental Best and the Law Enforcement category award.

The deputy said there were several people at the celebration including four former governors, two cabinet secretaries and three state agency heads.

Copelin continues to work hard with the Department of Environmental Crimes in cleaning up dumped trash in the Shawnee and surrounding areas.