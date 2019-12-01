MIAMI — There really is a “Grinch That Stole Christmas.”

An unidentified male entered the lobby of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office and stole a decorated Christmas tree on display in the lobby.

Sheriff Jeremy Floyd said Sunday evening there we no new leads.

“Our dispatcher attempted to stop the suspect, but was unsuccessful,” Floyd said on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

He said the suspect ran east of the sheriff’s office.

Persons who might have information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 918-542-2806.