The Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Services Department will host a festive holiday fundraiser in December to help support the programs and materials needed for the program.

The three-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 20, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Scrumptious baked goods will be available for the public to pick up and serve or use as gifts as well as activities to enjoy while shopping for delicious food items to take home and enjoy. All items will be packaged and ready for “donation and carry.”

Operating on grants, public donations and funding through the City’s General Fund, Literacy Services provides one-on-one adult reading instruction to those who have fallen behind, classes for overall health and wellness improvement, English Conversation and Citizenship classes for non-English speaking individuals and those who desire U.S. citizenship. Literacy Services has been serving Bartlesville at the Bartlesville Public Library since 2008 and has helped more than 1,000 students from more than 40 countries.

Fundraiser events will begin on Dec. 19, with baking demonstrations by Susan Miller at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Miller will demonstrate how to make divinity, truffles and Christmas braided bread. The finished products will be auctioned.

Later in the day, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will arrive for story telling from 5 to 7 p.m., presented by Librarian Laura Pryce and the Youth Services Department.

On Dec. 20, Chef Sandra McLelland will demonstrate how to make Gramma’s Chocolate Brownie Cake, microwave peanut brittle and charcuterie boards. All items including Charcuterie Boards will be auctioned off for the public to take home. The demonstration times are 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Saturday brings a delightful time for the children with Santa Claus appearing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for parents’ picture taking pleasure.

“Literacy Services and the programs it provides are a vital part of our community,” said Literacy Coordinator Karen Kerr-McGraw in a press release. “We are passionate about the work we do and the people we serve. Every dollar received will help continue with this great cause.”

Sweets and decadent treats will be available each day. All purchases are cash or check only. No credit cards can be accepted.