Holiday wreaths, decorated by 37 local nonprofit organizations, will go to the highest bidder at the Christmas Around the World event sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and the Hilton Garden Inn.

The wreaths are on display now at the Hilton Garden Inn for viewing and the silent auction is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3.

Guests can enjoy refreshments, five votes for favorite wreaths, door prizes, holiday promotions including raffles and items for sale by local organizations.

Wreaths feature everything from patriotic to a religious theme, country Christmas, elegant flowers and bows, snowmen, Santas and there are several that carry out the Christmas Around the World theme.

“The wreaths represent 37 nonprofits and give them an opportunity to promote, do fundraising and recruit volunteers,” said Karen Wilson, co-chairwoman of the event.

“It’s a little holiday boost and guests will be voting for their favorite.

“Every year we have new organizations and some that take a break and so it fluctuates every year.”

First- and second-place winners will receive cash prizes.

Christmas Around the World Parade Grand Marshal Ed Gordon will be on hand to vote for the wreath that he thinks best carries out the theme.

The winning entry will also carry a cash prize.

The $10 event tickets can be purchased beforehand at www.bartlesvillechristmas.org.