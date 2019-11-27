The spirit of Christmas will arrive early for more than 300 students and families at Jane Phillips Elementary School.

The school, located in the city’s most economically challenged area at 1500 S. Rogers Ave., will be transformed into a bustling Santa workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14.

Organizers have promised a tasty breakfast, lots of gifts for giving, and a festive holiday atmosphere.

But, in order to make the day a big success, dozens of volunteers are needed before and during the event, said volunteer coordinator Kashia Anderson, pre-kindergarten teacher at Jane Phillips.

Volunteers are needed to help set up the workshop, serve breakfast, assist students as they shop, wrap presents and more.

Each December, Jane Phillips Elementary School operates a Santa Shop so many of its students can go “shopping” to select Christmas gifts for members of their family.

All students at the school can sign up for the event and are assigned a time to participate. The student is paired with an adult volunteer to go through the shopping area to choose gifts.

Another volunteer then wraps their gifts. While students are shopping, their parents can relax in the “coffee shop” where they are served a hot beverage and have the option of writing letters to their child.

In 2018, the Santa Shop served 280 children and their families and more than 500 cinnamon rolls and donuts were enjoyed by participants.

“When leaving the Santa Shop this year, each family will receive a complete Christmas dinner bag, donated by Sutterfield Financial Group,” said Anderson.

As a bonus, each child who signs up in advance will also receive a new outfit purchased by a community volunteer.

The behind-the-scenes work of transforming the school into a festive Santa Shop is extensive, but worth every second, said Anderson.

Shifts for the Santa Shop are from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14. Contact Kashia Anderson to volunteer at 918-336-9479 or email her at andersonkd@bps-ok.org.