The Shawnee High School girls’ basketball program ventures into a realm of unknowns in 2019-20.

The Lady Wolves , coming off 25-2 season in which they reached the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament, welcome back just two starters for Wendi Wells, who is entering her 12th year as head coach and 14th at the school.

“There are so many unknowns with this group. We have players with a small amount of varsity minutes,” Wells said. “We’re looking at the possibility of a lot of freshmen getting a lot of varsity minutes.”

Shawnee’s two returning starters consist of the junior tandem of Aubrie Megehee and Alesia Thomas.

Megehee averaged over 10 points per game last year.

“Aubrie will be called on to score a lot inside and also expand her game out and play some face-up situations and guard perimeter players,” said Wells.

Thomas owned around a 2.0 scoring average last season and will obviously see a more enhanced role in 2019-20.

“Last year, she was our extra ball-handler and will be called on to be a leader on the floor and we’ll look for her to be more consistent in knocking down outside shots,” Wells said.

Senior Alycia Edwards got some varsity experience last year.

“Alycia is an athletic guard who will be called upon to defend the other team’s best player,” said Wells. “She needs to work on being consistent on offense each night.”

Wells anticipates relying heavily on junior Tatum Sparks and freshman Amaya Martinez.

“Tatum plays hard and aggressive. She’s one of those hard-nosed kids who will dive on the floor for a loose ball,” Wells said. “Amaya has played a lot inside. She’s got long arms in which she is able to get more blocks and she has the ability to knock down outside jumpers.”

Two more freshmen who could make an impact are Tristyn Napier and Esabella Ramirez.

“Tristyn is an athletic guard who can help us. She’s an aggressive defender who can get to the hole and knock down the outside shot,” said Wells. “Esabella is really strong inside, can get to the hole and has a nice outside shot.”

Wells says she has a bunch of feisty guards who will be fighting for playing time.

Senior Kaylee Moore along with juniors Kaitlyn Taylor and Hallie Wilson are in the midst of batting for playing time. Wells is hoping junior Tatum Harjo can help on the inside and that three other freshmen guards – Aniya Elix, Emerson Askew and Lilly Megehee – can develop into having considerable playing time.

Also on that lengthy guard list are junior Mary Whiteshirt, sophomore Elise Diamond, freshman Annica Anderson and sophomore Lexi McCool.

Wells’ assistant coaches are Steve Freeman and Leila Kaseca.

The Lady Wolves compete in the tough Suburban Conference, which last year had Class 5A state champion Piedmont and runner-up El Reno. Del City has been added to the conference for this year.

Shawnee opens the 2019-20 season at El Reno on Tuesday, Dec. 3.