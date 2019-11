Meeker High School's Madison Gabeau (seated second from left) signs a national letter-of-intent to play softball at Northern Oklahoma College-Enid. Gabeau was a right-handed pitcher and first baseman for the Lady Bulldogs this past fall. Seated with Madison are her parents Chris and Jessica Gabeau, along with her sister Emmerson. Standing are Meeker coaches Brad Seaborn and Virgil Fowler.