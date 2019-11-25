Candidates for the Board of Education in 9 Lincoln County school districts will file their Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 2nd, and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday, Lincoln County Election Board Secretary Melissa Stambaugh said today.

Stambaugh said the official filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4th. All candidate filings will occur at the Lincoln County Election Board office, located in the courthouse at 811 Manvel Avenue, Suite 15, in Chandler, Stambaugh said.

The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Board of Election Primary Election scheduled February 11th, 2020, and the Board of Education General Election on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020. If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the General Election. If more than two candidates file, a Primary Election will be held. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the Primary Election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the General Election.

Candidates may file for the following offices:

Agra School District, I-134 --- Office No. 5 – 5 year term;

Carney School District, I-105 --- Office No. 5 – 5 year term, AND

Carney School District, I-105 --- Office No. 2 – Unexpired 2 year term;

Chandler School District, I-1 --- Office No. 5 – 5 year term;

Davenport School District, I-3 --- Office No. 5 – 5 year term;

Meeker School District, I-95 --- Office No. 5 – 5 year term;

Prague School District, I-103 --- Office No. 5 – 5 year term;

Stroud School District, I-54 --- Office No. 5 – 5 year term;

Wellston School District, I-4 --- Office No. 5 – 5 year term;

White Rock School District, C-5 --- Office No. 3 – 3 year term;

For more information, contact the Lincoln County Election Board at 405-258-1349 or at LincolnCounty@elections.ok.gov.