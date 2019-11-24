Daisha Michelle Richmond of Shawnee and Nathan William Opdyke of Edmond were united in marriage at 5 p.m., Oct. 31, 2019, in Shawnee at Little C Ranch Weddings, LLC.

Officiating the ceremony was grandfather of the groom, Bill Ball.

The wedding party included Dr. Angie Knight, of Edmond, and Chelsea Tucker, of Shawnee, as maid and matron of honor. Chris Sims, of Denton, Texas, and Robbie Stanberry, of Midwest City, were best man and co-best man.

Bella Sims, of Denton, Texas, and Amelia Paulk, of Denver, Colorado, served as flower girls.

The bride is the daughter of Michelle Henderson, of Shawnee, and Jason Talley, of Wellston.

She is the granddaughter of Ella Henderson and the late Jim Henderson, of Shawnee.

The groom is the son of Patrick and Sherry Schoenfeldt, of Edmond.

He is the grandson of Bill and Uni Ball, of Edmond.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a B.S. in cognitive behavioral psychology and works as a recruiter for school-based exceptional children’s needs.

The groom is a graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma with a B.A. in general education and has been a longtime manager at Pelicans Restaurant.

The couple honeymooned in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. They will reside in Midwest City.