Good morning, Shawnee! This week we have a special opportunity to focus on the many reasons we can be thankful. If you plan to gather with family and/or friends to celebrate Thanksgiving, please take a moment to ponder those seated around your table. If you are blessed to have parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles or lifelong friends still with you, be sure to let them know how appreciative you are to have them in your life.

It’s nice to be back in Shawnee and near friends from church, the university, and the community. I am thankful to have connections from over the years. I am very thankful for my husband and family. And I am the most thankful for the undeserved gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ, available to all who believe.

I am also thankful for new friends I’ve made at the senior center and the community center, and I look forward to making many more. I am thankful for our staff and volunteers who help us connect with our patrons. If we haven’t met you yet, we invite you to stop by to see us.

During this holiday season, I hope you have chances to ask someone older than you to share a story or two. While their experiences might be either quite similar or vastly different from yours, we all gain from the wealth of knowledge passed down from generation to generation. If you’d like to share a good story with us, be sure to come by the center this Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday, as we will be open regular hours.

The senior center and community center will both be closed on Thanksgiving Day as well as the Friday after Thanksgiving. If you don’t have a place to eat on Thursday, the Salvation Army will be serving their delicious annual community meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Salvation Army is located at 200 E. Ninth Street, and they provide many valuable services to our local community.

Even though the centers will only be open three days this week, we still are hosting special events to assist seniors aged 55+. A Medicare Assistance Program Presentation will be offered on Monday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. at the senior center. Mr. John Vincent with the Oklahoma Insurance Department will be providing general information about the program, and then be available to answer individual questions and concerns. The open enrollment time period to sign up or alter your Medicare plan is still open now until Dec. 7. If you have any questions about Medicare or the options available to you, be sure to bring them this Monday.

Heartland Home Health and Hospice will be providing free mini-health check-ups on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the senior center. The same service will be offered by the same wonderful Heartland volunteers at the community center on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Just a reminder that these take place every Tuesday morning at the senior center, and on the second and fourth Wednesday morning at the community center.

The Life Line Screening Company will be in town performing screenings at the senior center on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can get screened for early detection of heart disease or stroke risk, by appointment only. Identifying your risk factors or early symptoms is a great first step towards preventing future problems or gaining the peace of mind which comes from being tested clear. For more information or to make an appointment, please contact Life Line directly at 855-697-4695 or visit their website at https://discover.lifelinescreening.com.

Our regular activities, programs, and fitness classes will continue this week, and we hope you will stop by to check things out. In case you missed it, we do have new fitness classes, which are meeting both at the community center and the senior center. Call us at 405-878-1528 for more information or our updated schedule.

You can also hear more about senior happenings on the “Mike in the Morning” Show aired each Wednesday mornings at 8:35 a.m. on KGFF 1040AM/100.9FM.

As always, we look forward to seeing YOU at the CENTER!