A local resident who was part of a group of high-rolling film financiers – whose victims included a couple living in Bartlesville at the time – is headed to federal court early next year.

Jason Van Eman is facing federal fraud and money laundering charges for allegedly running a scheme to bilk millions from investors who thought they were backing independent film and entertainment projects.

According to the indictment, Benjamin McConley, 37, of south Florida, and Van Eman, 41, of Oklahoma, held themselves out as film producers and financiers. In those roles, McConley and Van Eman offered to provide financing to investors and producers seeking funds to produce motion pictures, theater performances, and other projects.

McConley and Van Eman promised the victims that, in exchange for the victims’ cash contribution, McConley would match the contribution and use the combined funds to secure financing from financial institutions in south Florida and elsewhere.

Instead of matching contributions, they actually stole the money based on the indictment that charges McConley and Van Eman with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

LOCAL BACKERS SCAMMED

Back in 2014, Dan and Linda Maloney of Bartlesville invested in an entertainment project that would bring “positive attention” to Oklahoma, they said. Yet, the money temporarily disappeared, and the couple says it’s supremely ironic that one of the people involved in the attempted fraud, Van Eman, lives in Bartlesville.

They hope their experience can help expose fraudsters so others don’t have go through what they did, said Linda Maloney in an exclusive interview with the Examiner-Enterprise.

“This guy screwed us. We made a sizeable investment, where $100,000 was at risk. We feel like that if no one ever came forward, something like this would just go on and on and on,” Maloney said.

“It’s not just because I have some vendetta or vengeful feeling. It’s because I want to expose stuff like this so it doesn’t just keep happening and good people don’t get caught up in it.”

Van Eman, of WeatherVane Productions, and his partner McConley, were alleged to have worked with a Wells Fargo employee, Benjamin Rafael, who provided bank emails to convince victims who complained about delays on their returns that they would eventually get their money.

The Maloneys confirmed that the firm did a disappearing act with their money for three months until it was ultimately recovered with legal help.

Earlier this year, Rafael, 30, admitted in Miami to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and McConley pleaded guilty to the same charge. Both men face up to 20 years in prison, and Van Eman remains scheduled for trial in February in federal court in Tulsa.

Both Dan and Linda Maloney emphasized that they didn’t doubt the legitimacy of the entertainment project. The event was scheduled to take place in 2016 in a major city in Oklahoma, and several performers had already been selected.

“We didn’t see it as a long shot. We saw their 25-page business plan, and it was so well fleshed out. They had the commercial side of things and everything was coming together so well,” said Linda Maloney.

“We thought it sounded like a really good idea and they had already secured some investment and some pretty reputable and impressive investors,” Maloney continued. “One of which was a very reputable company from California, an entertainment company that put on concerts and film events all over the country.”

“It had kind of a short-fuse so you wouldn’t have to wait decades to get your money back,” added Dan Maloney. “The event was scheduled to take place the following year, and we liked the fact that it was Oklahoma-based and reflected well on our state.”

But then the ring of co-conspirators got in on the act, saying they’d like to invest in the project and match a certain amount of money.

“The money was supposed to go into an escrow account before it was matched. We don’t really know the particulars, but there was a time schedule and it sound very legitimate,” said Dan Maloney.

The Maloneys and other investors were then told that the money was to be housed in an escrow in a Wells Fargo Bank in Miami, which would start the clock for the matching contribution, said Maloney.

Everything appeared on the up and up, according to the Maloneys, until a couple of silent months went by.

“We were curious, so we asked some people who were involved with it if they got their match yet, they said no, the banker was on vacation so we had to wait for him to come back from the holiday. It was a little weird,” he said.

“All of a sudden it’s into January and February 2015 and they were going to be doing this entertainment project at the end of 2015. And then it just became clear that the money had disappeared,” Linda Maloney said.

‘SMELLING A RAT’

The indictment alleges that McConley and Van Eman entered into false and fraudulent short-term loan agreements with third-party lenders who were willing to provide low-interest bridge loans to McConley and Van Eman on behalf of investors and producers.

According to the indictment, in order to lure investors, producers, and lenders, McConley and Van Eman executed false and fraudulent “funding agreements,” which guaranteed that the victims’ cash contributions or loans would be “matched” dollar-for-dollar by McConley.

McConley and Van Eman further assured the victims that their monies would be held in a secure bank account and would not be transferred without the victims’ consent.

“After we had the false assurances at the bank and nothing happened and it became painfully clear that something was wrong and our money was gone,” said Linda Maloney. “We were smelling a rat.”

According to the indictment, victims relied on McConley and Van Eman’s false and fraudulent representations and promises concerning the return of their funds and the protections afforded by the funding agreements and performance bonds.

“The three names that we heard bandied about were Benjamin Rafael Ben McConley and the third name we heard was Jason Van Eman,” said Linda Maloney. “He had a California area code and he lived in California and did some acting. He was actually living in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. “We thought that was supremely ironic.”

In the end, the Maloneys were able get to their full investment back through a group attorney. They said they’ll be interested in the outcome for Van Eman when he goes to trial next year, but ultimately want to call out fraudulent investment schemes and hold the shysters involved accountable.