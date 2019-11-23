Three Earlsboro players were in double figures Friday night in a 78-52 blitz of Moss.

MOSS — Three Earlsboro players were in double figures Friday night in a 78-52 blitz of Moss.

Brady Sheets supplied 19 points and nine rebounds as Earlsboro improved to 4-3.

Micah Anderson added 11 points and Cody Skaggs chipped in with 10.

Teammates Dante Hall, Trent Deere and Elijah Maher knocked down two 3-pointers apiece.

Earlsboro hit 9-of-21 attempts from 3-point range for a respectable 42.8 percent.

The Wildcats’ next action will be at 7:45 Monday night against Sasakwa at the Little River Conference Tournament at North Rock Creek.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.