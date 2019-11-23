Saturday, Nov.23

Attend Shawnee Middle School Drama's latest production of "Emma: A Pop Musical" Saturday, Nov. 23. The show is at the Shawnee High School Performing Arts and Athletic Center, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Visit the Two Sisters Winter Craft Fair Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1700 W. Independence Street. Admission is free and there will be over 40 vendors with unique and vintage items.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Attend the Hanging of the Greens service hosted by Shawnee St. Paul's United Methodist Church Sunday, Nov. 24 from 6-7 p.m. There will be reading of scripture, worship and the lighting of the church's tree all to usher in the season of the Advent.