The RSU Foundation announces a $750 scholarship funded by RSU alumni living or working in the Bartlesville area. The scholarship benefits RSU students enrolled in a degree program and will most immediately impact students enrolled in the spring 2020 semester.

RSU freshman, sophomores, juniors, and seniors may apply if they meet the following selection criteria: a completed and current FAFSA; enrolled as a full-time student in a bachelor’s degree program at RSU; enrolled in at least 12 hours per semester, and are from Bartlesville or the Bartlesville area.

Special consideration may also be given to students who are non-traditional students; full-time student with small children living at home; non-traditional, full-time students who are employed either part-time or full-time while completing their degree; demonstrating a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA or higher; and have a history of leadership, volunteerism, and/or other good citizenship qualities.

According to RSU’s research team, a recent survey to gathered information about RSU Bartlesville students revealed the median income for students responding to the survey were in the $20,000 - $29,999 income range. 83% of the respondents worked while completing their degrees and more than half (53%) worked 40 hours per week or more. Nearly two-thirds (66%) worked 30 hours a week or more, with the average student enrolled in 15 semester credit hours. 52% had dependents. 75% of those respondents were first-generation college students.

For non-traditional students enrolled in 15 hours, tuition for the 2018-19 academic year is estimated to cost $3,700 per semester. Books and fees are estimated to cost approximately $1,200 per semester. More information about costs can be found at www.rsu.edu.

Stephanie Dingman, one of the scholarship contributors said, “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to help future or current RSU students through this new scholarship initiative. RSU has provided the opportunities I have had and I’m fortunate to work for a company that supports the community and offers to match employee donations through a matching grant program. I contribute with the hopes that others can have doors opened to them that wouldn’t otherwise have been due to financial pressures. Money shouldn’t be a deciding factor when it comes to a degree choice. In the near term, it may seem to only help with a fraction of tuition or perhaps that 4000 level class book purchase; but in the long term that investment in knowledge can lead to so much more.”

Scholarship applications are available in the admissions office at the local RSU campus located at 401 S. Dewey, downtown Bartlesville. Completed applications must be submitted by Dec. 13 to Angie Thompson Development Officer for the RSU Foundation, at athompson@rsu.edu or returned to the local admissions office.