The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Nov. 18

• Andrea Lynn Avery, 42, on charges of false impersonation to create liability and failure to appear warrant.

• Hakeem Deangelo Brown, 30, on charges of possession of firearm or weapon in commission of a felony and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

• Deece Wayne Carter, 42, on charges of feloniously possessing a firearm and smuggling contraband into prison.

• Bradley Scott Cole, 26, criminal arrest warrant.

• Brandon Edward Doherty, 38, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance.

• Kara Marie Eutsler, 22, on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.

• Sabre Dawn Lewis, 25, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and possession of amphetamine.

• Nikki Elaine Smith, 26, on charges of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Nov. 18

• Demarco Elliott Hubbard, 32, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.