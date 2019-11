Retired Lincoln County Judge Milton Calvin Craig passed on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the age of 93.

A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Parks Brothers Funeral Chapel in Chandler.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Chandler Volunteer Fire Department in his honor.