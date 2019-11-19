The 24 member 2020 Salvation Army Advisory Board of Seminole, Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties has been formed. Nancy Bodard is a Life Member. Dottie Kern is a Member Emeritus and Neetria Templton is the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Representative. Our Captains are Patrick and Stacey Connelly.

The tri County Salvation Army Advisory Board members are DeeAnn Schroyer, Angie Franklin, Jessica Gabeau, Marty Lewis, Amy Price, Pam Robison, Mike Simmons, Bob weaver, Craig Brackeen, Barry Fogerty, Mike Little, Mike McCormick, Kevin Pyle, Robert Slavens, Caroline Smallwood, Bradley West, Helen Craig, Richard Driskill, KayHarrod, Courtney Jones, Cliff Lehmann, Sue Nelson, Connie Griggs and Sherry Todd. Chairman is Pam Robinson, Vice Chairman is Amy Price, Secretary is Jessica Gabeau, Treasurer is Mike McCormick, Immediate Past Chairman Bob Weaver.

The purpose of the Advisory Board is to provide input, support and key influence with external constituencies to further the goals and objectives of the Salvation Army in pursuit of its mission. The Board represents the Salvation Army to the Seminole, Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties as it focuses on strategic issues. This includes helping the Salvation Army with many activities such as the soup kitchen, Red Kettle bell ringing and Christmas Angel Tree distribution day.