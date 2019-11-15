Friday

Nov 15, 2019 at 12:01 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


Nov. 11


• Stephanie Mae Bruner, 46, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance.


• Derrick Maurice Kellum Jr., 25, on charges of criminal trespass.


Nov. 12


• William George Grant, 42, on charges of possession of amphetamine and service failure to appear warrant.


• Tyeler Dell Lagunas, 23, on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, domestic abuse and service failure to appear warrant.


• Eric Devon Shavers, 34, on charges of domestic abuse and threats to kill.


• Janelle Elisabeth Soeten, 32, on charges of possession of amphetamine.


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


Nov. 12


Justin Eugene Frye, 54, on charges of domestic abuse.