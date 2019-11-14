Ryder Steven Kinsey, age 16, of Tecumseh, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

Ryder Steven Kinsey, 16, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Tecumseh.

He was born Oct. 2, 2003, to Steven Brian and Autumn Elizabeth (Anonsen) Kinsey in Oklahoma City.

Ryder was raised in Tecumseh and was currently a sophomore at Tecumseh High School.

He played baseball growing up, but decided to pursue his passion for wrestling. Ryder’s passion for wrestling and being a “bread-a-tarian” drove his faithful workout regimen. He loved music and played the drums in the Tecumseh High School Band for two years with his brother. Ryder loved football and was currently on the football team.

He loved the outdoors, car naps, showers, being silly and his miniature dachshund, Nugget. He especially loved spending time with his brothers, sister, and his family. Ryder was an amazing young man who had a big compassionate heart and was a known as a “patter.” He was always giving everyone a gentle, encouraging, and loving pat on the shoulder. Ryder, affectionately known as “Red Ryder,” is dearly loved and will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Kenneth and Jackie Kinsey and James and Virginia Long; and his uncle, John Spear.

Those left to cherish his sweet memories are his loving parents, Brian and Autumn Kinsey of the home; his loving sister and two brothers, Emma Kinsey, Riley Kinsey and Rowdy Kinsey of the home; grandparents, Steve and Judy Kinsey of Tecumseh, and Ronda and Mike Thrasher of Shawnee; five aunts, April Anonsen of Moore, Amber Spear of Shawnee, Peggy Billiott of Shawnee, Tina and Joe Glasgow of Earlsboro, and Michelle Kinsey of Shawnee; and many cousins, loving friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Bank in c/o: the Ryder Kinsey Memorial Fund.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at Tecumseh High School Alumni Building with Tanner Newman and Destry Newman of Life Church Shawnee officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

