Mary Lou Kiser. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday November 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Drumright, Oklahoma for Mary Lou Kiser. Pastors Bob Ross and Scott Morie officiated. Interment will be Friday, November 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the GAR Cemetery, Miami, Oklahoma. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the don Smith Funeral Home

Mary Lou Kiser was called peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9th. She is survived by her son Tommy, his wife Cindi their children Thomas and Melanie, son David his husband Thom, daughter Vicki her husband Gary and their children Jacob, Nicholas his wife Courtney, Jonathan and Mary. The love of her life and husband of 55 years, Tom Kiser, passed before her in September of 2010.

Mary Lou met Tom in their youth growing up in Treece, Kansas. They loved taking weekend trips to Miami and Joplin to see movies together while dating. After marriage, they moved to Boston, MA., where Tom pursued further education at MIT and Mary Lou found work helping operate the world’s first digital computer as a part of “Project Whirlwind.” This massive project was motivated as an attempt to create a real time flight simulator to help train pilots in WWII.

Tom and Mary left Boston and traveled across the United States to continue life together in Seattle, Washington. While in Seattle they started their family by having their first two children, Tommy and David.

After a few years they felt the need to be closer to family so they moved to Drumright, Oklahoma, where their family was made whole by their daughter, Vicki. This is where they lived happily for the remainder of their lives.

Mary’s passion and calling aligned throughout her life as she served everyone who was lucky enough to know her. There was never a task too small or large that she wouldn't be willing to help her family or a friend in any way she could.

Mary Lou knew Jesus as her Savior for most of her life. She was an active member in Drumright First Baptist Church until her health kept her from attending. She served the church as a director of Vacation Bible School, Sunday School teacher, nursery worker, kitchen helper and member of WMU for many years. Mary also served her community for more than 50 years as a member and officer in the P. E. O. Women’s sorority. Through this organization, she worked to advance women in higher education through scholarships, grants, awards and stewardship of Cottey College.

The loss of Mary Lou Kiser is a great one for everyone who knew her and she will be greatly missed. Her children and family are comforted by knowing that she is reunited with her husband, family and so many other loved ones who are all celebrating her arrival in heaven.