The Shawnee News-Star is honoring local heroes and nominations for Firefighter of the Year awards are due by Nov. 15.

One firefighter of the year will be named from the Shawnee Fire Department, while one Volunteer Firefighter of the Year also will be named from the other surrounding area and volunteer fire departments.

The two winning firefighters will each receive $250 and both of their fire stations will each receive another $250.

To nominate a deserving firefighter, submit their name and department/station, along with a short summary about why the firefighter is deserving of this honor.

Nomination forms can be mailed to the Kim Morava, Managing EditorThe Shawnee News-Star, P.O. Box 1688, Shawnee, OK 74801, or dropped off at the office, 215 N. Bell, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information also can be typed and emailed to kimberly.morava@news-star.com.

The person making the nomination should also include their name and phone number in case we have any questions.

Along with the News-Star, these awards are being sponsored by Shawnee Milling Company and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.