Jury selection resumes Tuesday in the trial for a defendant charged in the 2017 shooting death of Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney.

Byron James Shepard, 38, is charged in Pottawatomie County District Court with first-degree murder. Officer Terney, 22, died March 27, 2017 from gunshot wounds he suffered in an alleged shootout with Shepard, a passenger in a vehicle who allegedly fled from him during a traffic stop.

Shepard is accused of causing the death of Officer Terney by inflicting mortal wounds when firing a Springfield XD semi-automatic 9 mm pistol into the abdomen and leg of the officer.

The process to seat a jury in this death penalty case began last week before Pottawatomie County District Judge John G. Canavan.

Because of the previous district attorney's recusal for this 2017 case, Cleveland County prosecutors are representing the state at trial.

Watch for updates.