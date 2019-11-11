When Shanelle and Bill Maddux of Bartlesville feed the homeless in Tulsa, they might provide food to people living in the woods, under bridges or parking lots encountering less-than-desirable situations.

This Thanksgiving, the couple is doing a first. They will be serving Thanksgiving dinner outdoors in downtown Tulsa to anyone who needs a warm holiday meal.

The couple's mission is Ardent Street Ministry and they head out every Saturday to provide food to homeless Tulsa people.

They feed 40 to 50 people a week but on Thanksgiving they might be serving up hot holiday meals to hundreds. Anyone who needs a meal this Thanksgiving in the area of Boston Avenue Church can join others for a dinner of ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn and gravy.

Shanelle Maddux said they have never cooked or served a meal of this magnitude outdoors but said they are used to being out in the elements every Saturday.

Shanelle is a lifelong Bartlesville resident and operates a salon. She said she was going through a rough patch in her walk with God and then rededicated her life. She got introduced to someone who organized a street ministry and she decided this is what she wanted to do.

Her heart is with the homeless in Tulsa because of the dire circumstances she sees every week.

“I know there's people in Bartlesville that need help. I know we have poor people but they are not laying out in front of the courthouse or the churches asleep,” she said.

She and her husband do provide help to some Bartlesville resident but can't do both cities every week because of the financial resources it would take.

“I'm from here but it breaks my heart to see my own hometown not come on board,” she said.

Tulsa homeless can expect not only a meal but a hug and a prayer.

Shanelle spoke of a homeless individual suffering from mental illness who just recently revealed his last name to the couple. The individual said he hadn't talked to his dad in five years and really wanted to talk to him. Through some detective work, the couple found his dad on facebook and they were able to talk.

She said they have walked into some undesirable situations in the woods including the time a man pointed a gun at them. Eventually the man put the gun down and she was able to pray with him.

She is also surprised by the number of homeless camps there are in Tulsa. They found a recent one behind an abandoned hotel at 11th Street and Garnett Road in the woods.

She finds in their food ministry, men “who have checked out” on society, drug and alcohol addicts but it is mainly people with untreated mental illness that she sees.

“Mental health is the number one reason they are out there,” she said.

But the homeless give back in return.

“They do more for us than we do for them. We get so many hugs,” Shanelle said.

Donations and private funding keep the street ministry afloat but food donations are needed for the Thanksgiving meal. For more information, call 918-440-4350.